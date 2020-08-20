Hope Sushant Singh Rajput case won't go 'unresolved' like Narendra Dabholkar case, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar on CBI probe
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () A day after the Supreme Court verdict allowing CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday (August 20, 2020) said that the Maharashtra government will fully cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and was hopeful that the investigation will yield results unlike the probe in Narendra Dabholkar's murder case.
