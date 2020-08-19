Parth Pawar says 'Satyamev Jayate' after SC order in Sushant case

Sushant death: Will Maharashtra govt give case to CBI? Minister clears air



Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will be investigated only by Mumbai Police. Deshmukh said the case won’t be transferred to the CBI. This comes after Sushant’s father KK Singh levelled several allegations against Rhea. Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and her family. Patna Police informed that the preliminary investigation has begun. Rhea Chakraborty is also consulting her lawyers. Rhea’s lawyer was seen leaving her house on July 28. Meanwhile, the police have recorded statements of over 40 people. Dharma Productions CEO recorded his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on 28 July. Apoorva Mehta was questioned at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station. On June 18, Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement in the case. Rhea also demanded a probe by the CBI into his suicide. She requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an inquiry. Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found hanging in his flat. Sushant is suspected to have committed suicide at his Mumbai home. Watch the full video for more details.

