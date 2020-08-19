|
Parth Pawar says 'Satyamev Jayate' after SC order in Sushant case
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
"Satyamev Jayate," NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar said on Wednesday after the Supreme Court upheld the transfer of Patna Police's FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI.
