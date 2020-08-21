Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Team Up To Help Kids In Need After Buying California Mansion Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping busy in the United States. Despite the global The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping busy in the United States. Despite the global coronavirus pandemic still active, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry linked up this week for their first charity outing since this past winter’s lockdown. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry According to reports, they both volunteered at a back-to-school charity event […] 👓 View full article

