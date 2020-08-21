Global  
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Team Up To Help Kids In Need After Buying California Mansion

Friday, 21 August 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Team Up To Help Kids In Need After Buying California MansionThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping busy in the United States. Despite the global coronavirus pandemic still active, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry linked up this week for their first charity outing since this past winter’s lockdown. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry According to reports, they both volunteered at a back-to-school charity event […]
