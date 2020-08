tvfan00 RT @TandCmag: The Duchess of Sussex called in to the 19th Represents Virtual Summit from her California abode. https://t.co/ZD21GTI5Zl 8 seconds ago

wc4mitt RT @boblister_poole: Meghan Markle decries the 'toxicity' that she and Prince Harry faced Meghan said state of affairs in the US is 'devas… 1 minute ago

Dana Beth RT @superscuba83: Is anything NOT devastating in this woman’s life?!!! I am so sick of these two! They are both completely fake, phone and… 4 minutes ago

Cyril Matvech RT @gavmacn: Daily Mail: Meghan Markle sees Prince Charles as a ‘second father’. So does Prince Harry. 5 minutes ago

Haresh Panchal Jobless Meghan Markle and Prince Harry must 'start making money quickly' to pay £417,000-a-year mortgage on new home https://t.co/rjdKcZ4bis 7 minutes ago

Iliyan Yurukov-Poet RT @voguemagazine: This is the first home the couple own as private citizens. https://t.co/gE8SWIcyyz 8 minutes ago

Supernatural TV show fan RT @tinabop29: As for how they're paying for their lavish new abode? "Both are extremely liquid when it comes to their assets," explains Sc… 8 minutes ago