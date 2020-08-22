Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez offer prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Bhumi Pednekar were among the many Bollywood celebrities, who on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



As the 10-day-long celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday and Bollywood actors extended greetings on the auspicious day and shared... 👓 View full article

