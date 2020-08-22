Global  
 

Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez offer prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Bhumi Pednekar were among the many Bollywood celebrities, who on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

As the 10-day-long celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday and Bollywood actors extended greetings on the auspicious day and shared...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Salman Khan's family welcomes Ganpati at their house like every year

Watch: Salman Khan's family welcomes Ganpati at their house like every year 01:49

 Nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much zeal. Devotees are visiting temples and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Priests are perform 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities too are taking part in celebrations like...

