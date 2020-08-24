Global  
 

Ganpati Visarjan: Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Bappa

Mid-Day Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday performed the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan and bade adieu to Lord Bappa in an affectionate manner. The 'Don' star posted a black-and-white, half-faced selfie on Twitter, and also shared a sweet message for his legion of followers.



Prayers and visarjan done... This...
News video: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan take part in Ganpati Visarjan

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan take part in Ganpati Visarjan 00:43

 Actor Hrithik Roshan and his family bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa in a home visarjan ceremony on Sunday.

