Twilight foreshadowed Robert's Batman role?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Batman movie - DC FanDome



The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser - Plot synopsis: From Warner Bros. Pictures comes THE BATMAN, with director Matt Reeves at the helm and with Robert Pattinson starring as Gotham City's vigilante.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:24 Published 1 day ago The Batman with Robert Pattinson - Official DC FanDome Teaser



Check out the official DC FanDome teaser for The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. It stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:24 Published 1 day ago Bryce Dallas Howard had a set of Robert Pattinson Post-It notes.



Bryce Dallas Howard had a set of Robert Pattinson Post-It notes. The 39-year-old actress had a crush on the British actor after she saw him in 'Twilight' and was thrilled with the personalised gift her.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:11 Published on July 6, 2020

Tweets about this