Jerry Falwell Jr. Reveals His Wife Had An Affair With Florida Pool Boy Who Allegedly Blackmailed Them Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Evangelical leader *Jerry Falwell Jr.* revealed on Sunday that his wife had an affair with a family friend, which sent him into a state of depression. Evangelical leader *Jerry Falwell Jr.* revealed on Sunday that his wife had an affair with a family friend, which sent him into a state of depression. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary



Jerry Falwell Jr. has taken a temporary leave of absence from his position as head of Liberty University. Falwell apologized after posting a vacation photo that showed him with his pants unzipped and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this