Mystery girl spotted outside SSR's house is his PR person, says Shibani Dandekar
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () While netizens have been wondering and speculating who the mystery girl spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput's house is, actress-model Shibani Dandekar has shot down rumours that it is her. Shibani has claimed that the girl in question is SSR's PR person Radhika Nihalani.
Responding to a now-deleted tweet, Shibani Dandekar...
