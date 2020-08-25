McDonald's Is Introducing Spicy McNuggets for the First Time, Plus a New McFlurry Flavor!
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () McDonald’s has an exciting addition to the menu – Spicy Chicken McNuggets! For the very first time, the fast food chain is introducing a new flavor of the classic Chicken McNuggets and they’ll be served with Mighty Hot Sauce. The new nuggets are breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili [...]
