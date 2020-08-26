|
Back to the movies: Tom Cruise attends Tenet screening in London
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Hollywood star Tom Cruise attended a screening of Christopher Nolan's tentpole "Tenet" in London and shared a clip of his visit to the cinema hall with his fans on social media. In the 30-second clip, the 58-year-old actor shared his experience of watching the film with the audience.
Cruise, who is currently filming for his...
