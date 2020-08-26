Jamie Lynn Spears Seeks More Control Over Britney Spears' Fortune
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Jamie Lynn Spears is making a new move in court. The 29-year-old sister of Britney Spears, who was recently revealed to have been named the trustee of her estate two years ago, filed a new request in court last week, via the LA Times on Tuesday (August 25). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has been put in charge of managing the pop star's fortune. According to new court documents obtained by The... Newsmax Also reported by •WorldNews •PinkNews •ContactMusic •Daily Caller