Rhea Chakraborty seeks police protection, posts videos of father being mobbed Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Rhea Chakraborty has requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her and her family, saying there is threat to their lives.



Rhea shared a couple of videos on Instagram on Thursday to underline her claim. In the first, her father is mobbed by news reporters in their building compound. The second video, which has now been... 👓 View full article