Cordae’s Girlfriend Naomi Osaka Boycotts Tennis Tournament In Response To Jacob Blake Shooting
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has had enough. The sports athlete and girlfriend to rap artist Cordae has come forward to announce she’s boycotting her semifinals tennis match today in response to the near-fatal Jacob Blake shooting. Naomi Osaka Supports Jacob Blake Heading into Thursday, Osaka went to her Instagram and Twitter pages to speak out. […]
