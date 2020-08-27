R. Kelly Allegedly Attacked in Jail

Thursday, 27 August 2020 () R. Kelly faced an attack in jail. Federal law enforcement sources told TMZ Thursday (August 27) that R. Kelly was attacked in his bed by another inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, Ill. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of R. Kelly “Our sources say the inmate went on the attack because he [...]
He is a terrorist, an inhumane and wicked mass killer – a "monster" and "undoubtedly" New Zealand's "worst murderer". And now Brenton Harrison Tarrant will... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Daily Record