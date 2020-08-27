Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

R. Kelly Allegedly Attacked in Jail

Just Jared Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
R. Kelly faced an attack in jail. Federal law enforcement sources told TMZ Thursday (August 27) that R. Kelly was attacked in his bed by another inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, Ill. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of R. Kelly “Our sources say the inmate went on the attack because he [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Man Freed From Jail Pending Further Investigation Into Attack On Eden The Doll, Friends In Hollywood

Man Freed From Jail Pending Further Investigation Into Attack On Eden The Doll, Friends In Hollywood 00:42

 A man who was arrested in connection with an attack on three transgender women, including YouTube Personality Eden Estrada, in Hollywood was released from jail Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, over 20 killed [Video]

Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, over 20 killed

ISIL claims responsibility for attack on a jail in Jalalabad that left 21 killed and dozens of others wounded.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:14Published
Locusts attack inside Firozabad district jail [Video]

Locusts attack inside Firozabad district jail

Locusts attacked the plantations inside district jail in Firozabad on July 10. There are multiple vegetable plantations within the jail premises which include pumpkin, bottle guard and spinach. Jail..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

ISKP leader responsible for Jalalabad jail attack killed: Afghanistan intel body
newKerala.com

Christchurch mosque attack sentencing: Brenton Tarrant will never be released from jail

Christchurch mosque attack sentencing: Brenton Tarrant will never be released from jail He is a terrorist, an inhumane and wicked mass killer – a "monster" and "undoubtedly" New Zealand's "worst murderer". And now Brenton Harrison Tarrant will...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Daily Record

R. Kelly 'attacked' in jail; attorney pushes for his release: ‘The government can’t ensure his safety’

 R. Kelly was the target of an attack at the hands of an inmate while in federal lockup, according to his attorney. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Callie617

Callie61 RT @theGrio: They're not playing with him in there. https://t.co/07X1a3gR5K 1 minute ago

theGrio

theGrio.com They're not playing with him in there. https://t.co/07X1a3gR5K 6 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music R. Kelly Allegedly Attacked in Jail 8 minutes ago

irisbonfire

Iris Starfire RT @BLMBeautiful: R. Kelly Allegedly Attacked in Jail https://t.co/PcJQiMfrZw 16 minutes ago

maistrouxaqueeu

the maddest woman this town has ever seen. RT @JustJared: R. Kelly was reportedly attacked while in jail https://t.co/vbdrwX2oEk 19 minutes ago

theQspot

I Make it look Easy R. Kelly allegedly attacked by inmate inside Chicago jail - https://t.co/PY7lkKFSDR 23 minutes ago

BLMBeautiful

Black is Beautiful R. Kelly Allegedly Attacked in Jail https://t.co/PcJQiMfrZw 31 minutes ago

hackettdarlene1

Miss D R. Kelly Allegedly Attacked By Inmate In Jail - theJasmineBRAND https://t.co/8d8pK3iA2C 36 minutes ago