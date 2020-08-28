Global  
 

WATCH: CNN’s Daniel Dale Gives Amazing Rapid-Fire Fact Check of Trump’s RNC Speech, Debunks 21 Claims in 3 Minutes

Friday, 28 August 2020
CNN fact-checking king Daniel Dale earned his crown Thursday night when he tore through 21 false claims from President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech in just three minutes. Dale began his fact-check by telling post-RNC coverage anchor Anderson Cooper that “this president is a serial liar, and he serially lied tonight. I counted, preliminarily, […]
