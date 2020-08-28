WATCH: CNN’s Daniel Dale Gives Amazing Rapid-Fire Fact Check of Trump’s RNC Speech, Debunks 21 Claims in 3 Minutes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch incredibly rare footage of Crown Flash meteorological phenomenon over Florida



Local resident Daniel De Rose captured this amazing footage of a Crown Flash. This rarely seen meteorological occurs over thunderhead clouds and has the appearance of aurora-like streamers emanating.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:55 Published 3 days ago Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It.



In an unusually muted speech at the RNC on Thursday, President Donald Trump accepted his renomination for president by the Republican party. CNN reports Trump generally remained disciplined throughout.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 3 days ago Can Trump Create 10-Million Jobs In Ten Months?



During his acceptance speech for the Republican nomination, Pres. Donald Trump pledged to create 10 million jobs in less than a year. CNN asked analysts if that was possible. Covid-19 still not under.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:51 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this