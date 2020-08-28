Global  
 

Scott Disick Seemingly Confirms Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Together Again!

Just Jared Friday, 28 August 2020
Scott Disick might just be confirming some loud speculation! The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star left a comment on Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram that has everyone buzzing. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian Under a hot photo of the 36-year-old reality TV star posing in a bikini, Scott wrote [...]
