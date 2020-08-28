Global  
 

Elizabeth Chambers Sends Birthday Wishes To Ex Armie Hammer

Just Jared Friday, 28 August 2020
There are no hard feelings between soon-to-be exes Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer. For his 34th birthday today (August 28), Elizabeth sent Armie birthday wishes with a social media post on Instagram Stories. “Happy 34th birthday @ArmieHammer,” she wrote, along with a throwback image of him with their daughter, Harper, while blowing out candles on [...]
