You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources From Shetland to Monmouth: three young voices behind the UK's anti-racism protests



From cities to towns, at the heart of the recent anti-racism protests in Britain there has been a new generation declaring in their thousands that black lives – their lives – matter. As part of our.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 03:20 Published 2 weeks ago From Shetland to Monmouth: three young voices behind the UK's anti-racism protests – video



From cities to towns, at the heart of the recent anti-racism protests in Britain there has been a new generation declaring in their thousands that black lives – their lives – matter. As part of our.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 03:20 Published 2 weeks ago Facing History and Ourselves: Program Challenges Students and Educators to Rethink How We Teach Hist



Roger Brooks, of CEO Facing History and Ourselves, a teaching program that uses lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry and hate. “We believe that if you.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:08 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this