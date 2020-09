You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rosie Has Compassion For Ellen



Rosie O'Donnell knows about what life is like hosting a talk show. O'Donnell hosted her own talk show from 1996 until she ended it in 2002. O'Donnell talked about Ellen Degeneres on the "Busy.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago Ellen DeGeneres plans to 'talk to fans' amid toxic workplace accusations



Ellen DeGeneres will address the scandal surrounding the allegedly "toxic" workplace environment at her daily TV show in a talk to fans. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago Ellen DeGeneres plans to talk to fans following 'toxic' show allegations



According to Ellen DeGeneres, she will be "talking" to her fans amid accusations that the set of her show is "toxic". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this