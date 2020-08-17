Three Top Producers Were Let Go From 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Amid Toxic Work Investigation

Alicia Gonzales RT @snydenydn: Three top producers from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show” were canned after an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace… 55 minutes ago SNYDE (sorry, not sorry celebrity news) Three top producers from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show” were canned after an investigation into allegations of a toxic… https://t.co/oclsTu22Pm 2 hours ago alesha ✌🏼 RT @JustJared: The Ellen DeGeneres Show has parted ways with three top producers amid investigations https://t.co/mcTs3yPnaW 2 hours ago JustJared.com The Ellen DeGeneres Show has parted ways with three top producers amid investigations https://t.co/mcTs3yPnaW 4 hours ago Dean Riggins @MotoGP The rookie Brad Binder. 3 races in MOTO GP and he comes 1st. Strange that you have to ask?? Apart from the… https://t.co/D5l71GC1SG 1 week ago Indianapolis Monthly The move to mint for the Wappel family started more than three decades ago, at a time when there were hundreds of p… https://t.co/dOcpYyYaPb 1 week ago FolkWines @zinfandelhooks Fruit sourced from James Berry Vineyard by three different producers were included in @jebdunnuck's… https://t.co/DfKfj8ebjm 1 week ago Kyle Hurd RT @IndyMonthly: The move to mint for the Wappel family started more than three decades ago at a time when there were hundreds of producers… 1 week ago