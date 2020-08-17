Global  
 

Three Top Producers Were Let Go From 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Amid Toxic Work Investigation

Just Jared Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Three producers from The Ellen DeGeneres Show were let go and will no longer be affiliated with the talk show, Variety reports. Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman will not be returning to the show when production kicks off again. However, veterans Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt [...]
