Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mariah Carey Says She Was ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Being Confronted With Pregnancy Rumors on ‘Ellen’

The Wrap Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Mariah Carey Says She Was ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Being Confronted With Pregnancy Rumors on ‘Ellen’Mariah Carey says she was “extremely uncomfortable” in a 2008 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” during which the host attempted to pressure Carey into revealing her pregnancy.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” Carey said in a Vulture profile published Monday.

The clip, which was recently resurfaced on social media in the wake of an investigation into the allegedly toxic workplace culture behind-the-scenes of the daytime talk show, shows DeGeneres asking Carey to address “rumors” about being pregnant. DeGeneres follows the question by presenting Carey with a glass of champagne, exclaiming “You’re pregnant!” when Carey doesn’t drink.

“I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage,” Carey told Vulture. “I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

*Also Read:* Apple TV+ Sets Christmas Special With Mariah Carey

Carey went on to say she wished DeGeneres had shown more “empathy” during the segment. “But what am I supposed to do?” she said.

DeGeneres has come under scrutiny in recent months after dozens of current and former staffers spoke out about their time on the show in a pair of bombshell Buzzfeed News reports. A subsequent investigation into multiple accusations of workplace and sexual misconduct resulted in “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” removing three of its top producers: Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

In a memo to staff back in July, DeGeneres said she was “disappointed” to learn that employees felt mistreated while working on her show and committed herself to “ensuring this does not happen again.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Apple TV+ Sets Christmas Special With Mariah Carey

David Rose Finally Meets 'Hero' Mariah Carey in 'Schitt's Creek' Cast's 'Dear Class of 2020' Performance (Video)

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked, Hijackers Post Racist and Pornographic Messages
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First Stream (08/21/20): New Music From BTS, Mariah Carey, Maluma, JAY-Z & Pharrell | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (08/21/20): New Music From BTS, Mariah Carey, Maluma, JAY-Z & Pharrell | Billboard

First Stream (08/21/20): New Music From BTS, Mariah Carey, Maluma, JAY-Z & Pharrell | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:37Published
Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News

Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:03Published
Mariah Carey Announces New Album [Video]

Mariah Carey Announces New Album

CNN reports that Mariah Carey has a new album on the way. On Tuesday night, the singer took to Twitter to announce the album "The Rarities," will be dropping October 2. "It's to celebrate us, and to..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey Addresses "Uncomfortable" Pregnancy Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

 Not every appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a perfect one for Mariah Carey. Earlier this summer, a clip from 2008 resurfaced online that featured Ellen...
E! Online

Mariah Carey Talks About ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Pregnancy Interview On Ellen DeGeneres Show

 'I can't believe you did this to me Ellen'
Daily Caller

'I was extremely uncomfortable': Mariah Carey slams Ellen Degeneres for pregnancy question
ContactMusic


Tweets about this

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Mariah Carey Says She Was ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Being Confronted With Pregnancy Rumors on ‘Ellen’… https://t.co/B18pTVNqo3 25 minutes ago

edjoeheras

▫edison herondale-blackthorn▫ RT @TheWrap: Mariah Carey says she was "extremely uncomfortable" when confronted with pregnancy rumors on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 200… 36 minutes ago

MSNNZ

MSN NZ Carey says DeGeneres pregnancy interview left her 'extremely uncomfortable' https://t.co/Jd6y2Ffnac 37 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Mariah Carey says she was "extremely uncomfortable" when confronted with pregnancy rumors on "The Ellen DeGeneres S… https://t.co/IypF7KzRqE 38 minutes ago

smithy1155_Bot

Andys The news at 21:45:02 News Source: Independent Title: Mariah Carey says Ellen DeGeneres pregnancy interview left he… https://t.co/P8Mz8W3tQB 2 hours ago

hnkimma

New Joseph Wolrd RT @ETCanada: #MariahCarey says she has “some songs I can sing” about her rumoured 2001 fling with #Eminem https://t.co/fs7bQ1pA7N 2 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #MariahCarey says she has “some songs I can sing” about her rumoured 2001 fling with #Eminem https://t.co/fs7bQ1pA7N 3 hours ago

thequeerdigest

Queer Digest Mariah Carey Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable' In Pregnancy Interview https://t.co/lbSKVdLy1S 3 hours ago