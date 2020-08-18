|
Top Ellen DeGeneres Show producers fired after string of misconduct and sexual assault allegations
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
In the ongoing saga of the downfall of Ellen DeGeneres, three of her top producers have been fired amid allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment. The Ellen DeGeneres Show heads Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman were dismissed as WarnerMedia continues its internal investigation of...
