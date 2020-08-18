Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top Ellen DeGeneres Show producers fired after string of misconduct and sexual assault allegations

PinkNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
In the ongoing saga of the downfall of Ellen DeGeneres, three of her top producers have been fired amid allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment. The Ellen DeGeneres Show heads Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman were dismissed as WarnerMedia continues its internal investigation of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ellen DeGeneres Show producers reportedly dismissed amid investigation

Ellen DeGeneres Show producers reportedly dismissed amid investigation 00:55

 Three top producers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have reportedly been fired amid an investigation into misconduct and harassment on set.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'I try to learn from my mistakes': Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff for being 'impatient and short' [Video]

'I try to learn from my mistakes': Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff for being 'impatient and short'

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly apologised to staff on her talk show in a video conference call if they felt she had been unkind and impatient.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Daily Download: Ellen DeGeneres Enjoys Lunch With Kevin Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations [Video]

Daily Download: Ellen DeGeneres Enjoys Lunch With Kevin Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart meet up for lunch a week after the actor defended the talk show host following allegations of a toxic work environment.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:59Published
Ex-‘Ellen’ Staffer Compares Workplace To ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ [Video]

Ex-‘Ellen’ Staffer Compares Workplace To ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Ex-‘Ellen’ Staffer Compares Workplace To ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this