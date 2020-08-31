|
Here's Why Hailey Bieber Gets 'Really Annoyed' By Justin Bieber
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Hailey Bieber made a little confession about husband Justin Bieber during a new interview with Elle magazine. It turns out that there’s one thing that really annoys the 23-year-old model about Justin, 26. “I don’t consider myself as somebody who has the longest lashes in the world. It’s fine. I’ve accepted it. I can live [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this