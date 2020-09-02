Chadwick Boseman's 'Da 5 Blood's Co-Star Clarke Peters Regrets Judging Him on Set

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published 1 day ago Death of Chadwick Boseman highlights the need for colon cancer screenings among African-American men 03:49 With news of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman passing away last week from colon cancer, it has shed light on the issue, especially in the black community where experts say the risk is higher. Boseman’s family revealed Friday he had died from colon cancer at 43-years-old. Boseman, who was best...