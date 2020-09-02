Global  
 

Chadwick Boseman's 'Da 5 Blood's Co-Star Clarke Peters Regrets Judging Him on Set

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Clarke Peters is speaking out after hearing of Chadwick Boseman‘s shocking death from colon cancer last week. The 68-year-old actor, who worked with Chadwick on Da 5 Bloods, revealed he does have regrets from judging the Black Panther star while on the set of the Spike Lee film. “When I look back at that time, [...]
 With news of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman passing away last week from colon cancer, it has shed light on the issue, especially in the black community where experts say the risk is higher. Boseman’s family revealed Friday he had died from colon cancer at 43-years-old. Boseman, who was best...

