Chris D'Elia Responds to New Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Chris D’Elia is facing new accusations of sexual misconduct. According to report done by CNN on Wednesday (September 2), three women alleged that the 40-year-old comedian “exposed himself to them on separate occasions without their consent.” A female hotel manager, who remained anonymous, recalled how Chris allegedly appeared naked at his hotel room door after [...]
President Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime..
The leader of a California theater arts program acknowledged as many as five allegations of sexual misconduct made against three of its directors dating back some 25 years, promising transparency amid..