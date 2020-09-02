Global  
 

Chris D'Elia Responds to New Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Chris D’Elia is facing new accusations of sexual misconduct. According to report done by CNN on Wednesday (September 2), three women alleged that the 40-year-old comedian “exposed himself to them on separate occasions without their consent.” A female hotel manager, who remained anonymous, recalled how Chris allegedly appeared naked at his hotel room door after [...]
News video: Ron Jeremy is facing 20 new s*xual assault charges

Ron Jeremy is facing 20 new s*xual assault charges 00:47

 Jeremy was initially charged with r*ping three women and s*xually assaulting another back in June.

