Vatican Cardinal Angelo Becciu Resigns From Office And 'Rights' Of Cardinals Friday, 25 September 2020

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who until today was prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints, has resigned from that office, and in an extremely rare move, from the rights extended to members of the College of Cardinals.



