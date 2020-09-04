Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Neha Dhupia: How can you hate an industry that entertained you for decades? You can't be toxic to us

Mid-Day Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Debates and discussions around nepotism, groupism in Bollywood have been amplified by fans and users on social media post the unfortunate death of *Sushant Singh Rajput*. There has been an increased hostility towards Bollywood, as the late actor's fans believe he was wronged by the industry and deprived of opportunities. Several...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bollywood: The hidden cost of stardom [Video]

Bollywood: The hidden cost of stardom

India’s film industry is among the largest in the world. It releases around 2,000 films every year and attracts a steady band of actors hoping to make their fortune. Most of them head to Mumbai where..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 09:45Published
“Hillbilly Moonshiners” strive to normalize legal moonshine [Video]

“Hillbilly Moonshiners” strive to normalize legal moonshine

A man who was raised with bootleggers and moonshiners, got his license to legally sell traditionally-made moonshine liquor. Dale Wayne Freeman, 58, of Paris, Texas is the founder of Hillbilly..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS [Video]

Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS

Britain's longest serving barber who cut Paul McCartney's iconic Beatles' mop-top is hanging up his scissors - after 65 YEARS.Brian Higgins, 79, is known as the 'man with the flying scissors' and has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:29Published

Tweets about this