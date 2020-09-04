Neha Dhupia: How can you hate an industry that entertained you for decades? You can't be toxic to us
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Debates and discussions around nepotism, groupism in Bollywood have been amplified by fans and users on social media post the unfortunate death of *Sushant Singh Rajput*. There has been an increased hostility towards Bollywood, as the late actor's fans believe he was wronged by the industry and deprived of opportunities. Several...
India’s film industry is among the largest in the world. It releases around 2,000 films every year and attracts a steady band of actors hoping to make their fortune. Most of them head to Mumbai where..
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 09:45Published
Britain's longest serving barber who cut Paul McCartney's iconic Beatles' mop-top is hanging up his scissors - after 65 YEARS.Brian Higgins, 79, is known as the 'man with the flying scissors' and has..