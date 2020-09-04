Neha Dhupia: How can you hate an industry that entertained you for decades? You can't be toxic to us

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bollywood: The hidden cost of stardom



India’s film industry is among the largest in the world. It releases around 2,000 films every year and attracts a steady band of actors hoping to make their fortune. Most of them head to Mumbai where.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 09:45 Published 2 weeks ago “Hillbilly Moonshiners” strive to normalize legal moonshine



A man who was raised with bootleggers and moonshiners, got his license to legally sell traditionally-made moonshine liquor. Dale Wayne Freeman, 58, of Paris, Texas is the founder of Hillbilly.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS



Britain's longest serving barber who cut Paul McCartney's iconic Beatles' mop-top is hanging up his scissors - after 65 YEARS.Brian Higgins, 79, is known as the 'man with the flying scissors' and has.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:29 Published on August 12, 2020

Tweets about this