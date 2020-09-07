Global  
 

Jennifer Griffin Doubles Down on Trump Reporting, Claims Mnuchin Heard Him Call Generals ‘Losers,’ ‘Babies’

Mediaite Monday, 7 September 2020
Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin doubled down on her previous reporting detailing how President Donald Trump disrespected veterans and war dead, adding that Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin was in the room with the president when he disparaged four-star Generals. 
