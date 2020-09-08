Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emma Roberts Puts Her Baby Bump on Display in a Swimsuit After Confirming Pregnancy!

Just Jared Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Emma Roberts is putting her baby bump on display! The 29-year-old Scream Queens actress posed for a cute photo in a bathing suit on Monday (September 7) over Labor Day weekend after confirming that she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts The photo [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Emma Roberts Confirms She's Expecting Her First Baby [Video]

Emma Roberts Confirms She's Expecting Her First Baby

Emma Roberts announced she is pregnant. The American Horror Story actress posted an Instagram story of herself showing her baby bump. Roberts captioned the photo; "Me...and my two favorite guys..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump in chic pregnancy photoshoot [Video]

Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump in chic pregnancy photoshoot

Gigi Hadid has showed off her blossoming baby bump in a chic pregnancy photoshoot.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy as she reveals she's expecting a baby boy [Video]

Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy as she reveals she's expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts has confirmed she and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby together

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this