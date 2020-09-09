Global  
 

Rhea Chakraborty arrested: Here's how Twitterati reacted to actress' arrest

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
On Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty after interrogating her for three days to explore a possible drug angle in the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Within minutes of the arrest, hashtags that started trending on Twitter were celebrating the...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Rhea Chakraborty's father, says 'Congratulations India, middle-class family demolished'

Rhea Chakraborty's father, says 'Congratulations India, middle-class family demolished' 03:01

 Actor Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty on Saturday broke his silence over his son Showik’s arrest and said that a middle-class family has been demolished. Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai in the drugs probe linked to...

SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail denied [Video]

SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail denied

Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and the court has also rejected her bail plea. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Sushant's sister reacts to Rhea's arrest; Bihar police chief on NCB probe [Video]

Sushant's sister reacts to Rhea's arrest; Bihar police chief on NCB probe

In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle related to the case. Reactions..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published
NCB must have found evidence against her: Bihar DGP on Rhea's arrest [Video]

NCB must have found evidence against her: Bihar DGP on Rhea's arrest

While speaking to media in Patna on September 08, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "I am not excited with the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, I am..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published

