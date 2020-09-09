Rhea Chakraborty arrested: Here's how Twitterati reacted to actress' arrest
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () On Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty after interrogating her for three days to explore a possible drug angle in the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Within minutes of the arrest, hashtags that started trending on Twitter were celebrating the...
Actor Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty on Saturday broke his silence over his son Showik’s arrest and said that a middle-class family has been demolished. Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai in the drugs probe linked to...
In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle related to the case. Reactions..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:34Published