Demi Lovato Teases New 'OK Not To Be OK' Music Video - Watch!
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Demi Lovato is looking at her past in the upcoming music video for her new song “OK Not To Be OK“! The 28-year-old has teamed up with Marshmello for the new song, which will be out TOMORROW (September 10). “All you need is somebody to say it’s #OKNotToBeOK 💖 @marshmellomusic,” Demi captioned the clip on [...]
