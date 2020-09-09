Denise Richards is Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After Two Seasons

Global  
 

Denise Richards‘ time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has come to an end. A representative for the 49-year-old actress revealed to Variety that she will not be returning for the next season. Denise‘s exit doesn’t come as too big of a surprise as the 10th season saw Denise often having to defend herself against [...]
