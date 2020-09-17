Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘RHOBH’ Finale: Are Denise Richards & Heather Locklear Feuding?

OK! Magazine Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
What is going on between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear? During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion, Lisa Rinna brought up the Melrose Place alum and how we all have questions we need answered. In the final part of the RHOBH reunion on Wednesday, September 17, Rinna’s estranged 10-year friendship with Richards Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: Denise Richards is out, Kris Jenner might be in and more 'Housewives' news

Denise Richards is out, Kris Jenner might be in and more 'Housewives' news 05:20

 Dorinda Medley's exit from "Real Housewives of New York" was just the tip of the iceberg. This week, it's Denise Richards who is saying goodbye to reality TV.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brandi Glanville insists Heather Locklear supports her over fight with Denise Richards [Video]

Brandi Glanville insists Heather Locklear supports her over fight with Denise Richards

Brandi Glanville has sparked a new feud between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear after revealing Locklear has taken her side in an ongoing dispute.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Denise Richards quits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' [Video]

Denise Richards quits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Denise Richards will not be returning for a third season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Denise Richards Teases Dramatic 'RHOBH' Reunion [Video]

Denise Richards Teases Dramatic 'RHOBH' Reunion

Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has been rocked with drama, and Denise Richards -- for the most part -- has been at the centre of it all. Richards teases what fans can expect from..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:53Published

Tweets about this

DonnaDNYC

DonnaDNYC Lisa Rinna is such a horrible person. RHOBH Season 10 Finale: What Happened Between Denise Richards and Heather Loc… https://t.co/qm04MYsRy5 1 hour ago

45YearsVirgin

steventhevirgin44 RT @people: RHOBH Season 10 Finale: What Happened Between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear?​ https://t.co/csl3A7ourU 2 hours ago

KathyLovetro

💕Kathy💕🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🧀💚💛 RT @BrightlyAgain: #RHOBHReunion🚮 #RHOBHMeanGirls Denise Richards Ends RHOBH Reunion In Tears After Final Showdown with Lisa Rinna💩 https:/… 2 hours ago

ShariBarry17

Shari Barry RHOBH Season 10 Finale: What Happened Between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear? https://t.co/zIC7aeD0QU 2 hours ago

BitchinBabs1

Barbara RT @DarblesM: Anyone over 30 knows what happened. And this is bullshit news. Should we kick her further while shes down? And Heather, isnt… 2 hours ago

DarblesM

Darbles_marbles Anyone over 30 knows what happened. And this is bullshit news. Should we kick her further while shes down? And Heat… https://t.co/IuC0Ag1dlf 3 hours ago

LucilleDorothy

Lucille Dorothy RHOBH Season 10 Finale: What Happened Between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear? https://t.co/hBHwE15un6 3 hours ago

KhobeBlvck

El Blvck Ψ RT @TMZ: Denise finally reacted to Aaron’s “I’m gonna crush your f—king hand” moment, before Rinna’s “low” blow about Heather Locklear #RHO… 3 hours ago