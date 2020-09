Katie Holmes' BF Emilio Vitolo Jr. Accused of Cheating on Fiancee Rachel Emmons With the Actress Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The 33-year-old restaurateur allegedly dumped his fiancee via text on the same day photos emerged of him getting cozy with the 'Dawson's Creek' alum in a New York restaurant. 👓 View full article