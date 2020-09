You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jon & Kate Gosselin's Son Accuses Dad of Physical Abuse Jon Gosselin is under investigation. The 16-year-old son of Jon and Kate Gosselin, Collin, accused his father of punching and kicking him, launching a child...

Just Jared 6 hours ago





Tweets about this Andy Vermaut Jon Gosselin Denies Abusing Son Collin After Kate Gosselin Proclaims "Enough Is Enough" https://t.co/WTVXmbT7Ao https://t.co/xivnQlpKj8 23 minutes ago David Kisamfu Jon Gosselin Denies Abusing Son Collin After Kate Gosselin Proclaims "Enough Is Enough" https://t.co/h9CHRnJo9A 26 minutes ago