Kathryn Newton Swaps Bodies With a Killer in 'Freaky' - Watch the Trailer!
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn are swapping bodies in the upcoming horror comedy film Freaky, which follows a teenage girl who switches bodies with a relentless serial killer. The film is being produced by Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and it was co-written and directed by Happy Death Day‘s Christopher Landon. Here is the full synopsis: Seventeen-year-old [...]
