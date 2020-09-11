Kathryn Newton Swaps Bodies With a Killer in 'Freaky' - Watch the Trailer!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FREAKY Movie



FREAKY Movie - Official Trailer (HD) - Plot synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:44 Published 1 week ago Freaky with Vince Vaughn - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the body-swap comedy slasher movie Freaky, directed by Christopher Landon. It stars Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, Celeste.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:44 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources 'Freaky' trailer puts a killer twist on the body swap movie Freaky Friday just got a whole lot freakier. In the trailer for horror haven Blumhouse's upcoming Freaky, ordinary boring Millie (Kathryn Newton) gets caught in...

Mashable 1 week ago Also reported by • FOXNews.com



Tweets about this