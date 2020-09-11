Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kathryn Newton Swaps Bodies With a Killer in 'Freaky' - Watch the Trailer!

Just Jared Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn are swapping bodies in the upcoming horror comedy film Freaky, which follows a teenage girl who switches bodies with a relentless serial killer. The film is being produced by Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and it was co-written and directed by Happy Death Day‘s Christopher Landon. Here is the full synopsis: Seventeen-year-old [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Freaky' Trailer

'Freaky' Trailer 01:37

 Freaky Trailer - Prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies with a relentless serial killer.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FREAKY Movie [Video]

FREAKY Movie

FREAKY Movie - Official Trailer (HD) - Plot synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:44Published
Freaky with Vince Vaughn - Official Trailer [Video]

Freaky with Vince Vaughn - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the body-swap comedy slasher movie Freaky, directed by Christopher Landon. It stars Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, Celeste..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:44Published

Related news from verified sources

'Freaky' trailer puts a killer twist on the body swap movie

 Freaky Friday just got a whole lot freakier. In the trailer for horror haven Blumhouse's upcoming Freaky, ordinary boring Millie (Kathryn Newton) gets caught in...
Mashable Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this