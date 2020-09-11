Jessica Chastain to Play Country Music Legend Tammy Wynette in Upcoming TV Series

Inclusive Marketing More Important Than Ever & Music Drives the Conversation



As America becomes more diverse, marketers must develop advertising campaigns that emphasize inclusion while also reaching audiences among a wider variety of media channels, says Lisette Arsuaga,.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 09:13 Published 3 days ago

Samsung names devices that will get 'three generations' of Android updates



Samsung on August 18 named all the devices that will be getting 'three generations' of Android updates. "Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago