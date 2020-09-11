Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jessica Chastain to Play Country Music Legend Tammy Wynette in Upcoming TV Series

Just Jared Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Jessica Chastain is heading to television for an upcoming series about country music legend Tammy Wynette! The limited series will be titled George & Tammy and it will follow Tammy‘s relationship with George Jones. The series will be based on a book written by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones. Abe Sylvia, a co-executive producer on [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Halsey making major acting debut in young adult TV series

Halsey making major acting debut in young adult TV series 00:39

 Pop star Halsey has announced she's landed the lead role in young adult TV series 'The Player's Table'.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Inclusive Marketing More Important Than Ever & Music Drives the Conversation [Video]

Inclusive Marketing More Important Than Ever & Music Drives the Conversation

As America becomes more diverse, marketers must develop advertising campaigns that emphasize inclusion while also reaching audiences among a wider variety of media channels, says Lisette Arsuaga,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:13Published
Samsung names devices that will get 'three generations' of Android updates [Video]

Samsung names devices that will get 'three generations' of Android updates

Samsung on August 18 named all the devices that will be getting 'three generations' of Android updates. "Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Dolly Parton: 'Of Course Black Lives Matter' [Video]

Dolly Parton: 'Of Course Black Lives Matter'

Does country music legend Dolly Parton support the Black Lives Matter movement? Her answer is a no-brainer. “I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” the 74-year-old..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Jessica Chastain set to play country music star Tammy Wynette in TV miniseries

 Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain is set to play country music star Tammy Wynette in a TV miniseries focused on the singer’s marriage to George Jones.
Belfast Telegraph

Jessica Chastain Returns to TV With Tammy Wynette Series

 The 'Molly's Game' actress is set to portray country music icon Tammy Wynette in a new series chronicling the real-life romance of the first country couple.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

charlestrotter

T'Chucka Jessica Chastain to play country music legen Tammy Wynette in miniseries GEORGE & TAMMY for Spectrum Originals & Pa… https://t.co/05EnZ2bctg 44 seconds ago

londonergurl

London RT @JustJared: Jessica Chastain is heading to television for a new limited series about country music legend Tammy Wynette! https://t.co/be… 13 minutes ago

oceansisaac

tine, milf advocate RT @bestofchastains: HER EMMY IS COMING! Jessica Chastain will play the country music legend Tammy Wynette in the limited series “George &… 56 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jessica Chastain is heading to television for a new limited series about country music legend Tammy Wynette! https://t.co/be8h2krbX9 1 hour ago

Pentaprismo

Pentaprismo RT @Iconologists: Jessica Chastain to play country star Tammy Wynette in limited series https://t.co/7AMUjL7kMp via @DailyMailCeleb #jessic… 2 hours ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Jessica Chastain set to play country music star Tammy Wynette in TV miniseries https://t.co/TXRkCKoRw9 3 hours ago

IELifestyle_

Irish Examiner Lifestyle Jessica Chastain set to play country music star Tammy Wynette in TV miniseries https://t.co/sLyX5plONy 3 hours ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Jessica Chastain set to play country music star Tammy Wynette in TV miniseries 3 hours ago