Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jessica Chastain to play country singer Tammy Wynette in limited series

Indian Express Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Jessica Chastain to Play Country Music Legend Tammy Wynette in Upcoming TV Series

 Jessica Chastain is heading to television for an upcoming series about country music legend Tammy Wynette! The limited series will be titled George & Tammy and...
Just Jared

Jessica Chastain set to play country music star Tammy Wynette in TV miniseries

 Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain is set to play country music star Tammy Wynette in a TV miniseries focused on the singer’s marriage to George Jones.
Belfast Telegraph

Jessica Chastain Returns to TV With Tammy Wynette Series

 The 'Molly's Game' actress is set to portray country music icon Tammy Wynette in a new series chronicling the real-life romance of the first country couple.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this