One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Jessica Chastain to play country singer Tammy Wynette in limited series
Jessica Chastain to play country singer Tammy Wynette in limited series
Friday, 11 September 2020
32 minutes ago
)
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Jessica Chastain to Play Country Music Legend Tammy Wynette in Upcoming TV Series
Jessica Chastain is heading to television for an upcoming series about country music legend Tammy Wynette! The limited series will be titled George & Tammy and...
Just Jared
7 hours ago
Jessica Chastain set to play country music star Tammy Wynette in TV miniseries
Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain is set to play country music star Tammy Wynette in a TV miniseries focused on the singer’s marriage to George Jones.
Belfast Telegraph
10 hours ago
Jessica Chastain Returns to TV With Tammy Wynette Series
The 'Molly's Game' actress is set to portray country music icon Tammy Wynette in a new series chronicling the real-life romance of the first country couple.
AceShowbiz
8 hours ago
