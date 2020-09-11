Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Hubie Halloween" - cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, June Squibb, Karan Brar, Colin Quinn,

AceShowbiz Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Hubie Halloween - cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, June Squibb, Karan Brar, Colin Quinn,*Release date :* October 07, 2020
*Synopsis :* Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler

Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler 03:09

 Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hubie Halloween on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Hubie Halloween on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix comedy movie Hubie Halloween, directed by Steven Brill. It stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:57Published
12 Days of Christmas Movie [Video]

12 Days of Christmas Movie

12 Days of Christmas Movie Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Childhood best friends Amy (Annie Newton) and Steve (Drew Petriello) return home from their first semester of college for what they hope..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:55Published
Mapleworth Murders [Video]

Mapleworth Murders

Mapleworth Murders - Trailer - Quibi - From the hilarious minds of Paula Pell and John Lutz, #MapleworthMurders is a crime-solving series with lots of comedians, and of course, "Murder!" Now Streaming..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc & Karan Brar Among Star-Studded Cast In 'Hubie Hallowen' Trailer

 Noah Schnapp and Paris Berelc star in the trailer for their new movie Hubie Halloween! The upcoming Adam Sandler Halloween movie has an incredibly star-studded...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Mashable

Tweets about this

Page58Scoop

Page58 RT @Page58Scoop: “We got an unsolved mystery here.” Halloween’s biggest fan is this town’s biggest joke but this year Adam Sandler is their… 5 days ago

Antl1031

👻 🎩Buster Brandy 🎩🎃 If you know me a little bit you will know that I love Adam Sandler movies. I just found out that there is a Hallowe… https://t.co/tSjwQMfYVs 6 days ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment All you need to know about Adam Sandler's Netflix horror comedy, Hubie Halloween. #HubieHalloween @netflix https://t.co/yFWCjbapA2 1 week ago

JILLFRITZO

JILL FRITZO 'Hubie Halloween' Trailer: Adam Sandler Enlists an All-Star Cast to Solve a Murder @noah_schnapp https://t.co/1KpJeZhwZm via @THR 1 week ago

MohitHaram2049

Mohit Haram RT @THR: 'Hubie Halloween' trailer: #AdamSandler enlists an all-star cast to solve a murder https://t.co/CaAOCTNbZr https://t.co/oFHJUVKjmk 1 week ago

Ditto_Cast

E-GIRL DITTO Hubie Halloween looks like pure unfiltered Happy Madison Productions Adam Sandler and I’m living for it! 1 week ago

MovieHatch

MovieHatch Adam Sandler's upcoming Netflix film Hubie Halloween boasts a star-studded cast. https://t.co/DWLysDVE5I 1 week ago

Kneegrowpolice

Cat William Rapper TheBasementStatement Trailer: Adam Sandler Stars In ‘Hubie Halloween’ Alongside Kenan Thompson, Julie Bowen,… https://t.co/KFunXl8HOR 1 week ago