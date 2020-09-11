Joe Biden & Vice President Pence Unite for a Solemn Moment
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence have a rare moment of unity for a solemn moment. – TMZ Richard Madden was seen stepping out with this person! – Just Jared Jr This outlet removed a paragraph about Kate Middleton, which is getting attention. – Celebitchy Charli D’Amelio bravely admits she struggles with something serious. [...]
US vice president Mike Pence and former vice president and Democraticpresidential candidate Joe Biden arrived at the 9/11 memorial in New York onFriday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2001 attack..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
They may be rivals on the campaign trail, but as the nation marks the 19th year since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and... FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com