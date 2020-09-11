Joe Biden & Vice President Pence Unite for a Solemn Moment

Memo RT @TMZ: Joe Biden, Vice President Pence Together at 9/11 Memorial in NYC https://t.co/7vIcAU4VHt 32 seconds ago Daria Blackwell RT @QuickTake: WATCH: Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence and others visit the 9/11 memorial in Manhattan https://t.co/CVuLNcUBSl 38 seconds ago Brandy I'm not a fan of Pence, but THIS moment...this is what leadership should look like. We all know his boss would not… https://t.co/vpb7YPAW52 1 minute ago katie RT @YahooNews: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, all masked, join… 1 minute ago The National Joe Biden attended the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s annual commemoration at Ground Zero in New York, along with vice pr… https://t.co/LI199EfApf 2 minutes ago KTSM 9 News Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence met and bumped elbows as they attended a… https://t.co/J5tYmVxmUx 2 minutes ago Susan Richards #NastyWomenVote RT @travisakers: At the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Ground Zero in NYC, Vice President Biden walked to Vice President Pence, tapped his sh… 2 minutes ago KUAC Vice President Pence and Joe Biden both attended a memorial service at the site of the World Trade Center, whose tw… https://t.co/u31qgBa3SV 3 minutes ago