Chris Cuomo, Rudy Giuliani Clash Over Trump Covid Response: We Saw You Lead During Crisis, You Wouldn’t Handle Pandemic Like This

Mediaite Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
CNN's *Chris Cuomo* confronted *Rudy Giuliani* on President *Donald Trump's* response to the coronavirus Friday night, praising Giuliani's leadership after 9/11 to say he has a hard time believing the man once known as "America's Mayor" would've botched the coronavirus response like Trump has.
