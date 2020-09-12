Global  
 

Shabana Azmi expresses sorrow over Swami Agnivesh's demise

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
As a social activist and former Haryana MLA Swami Agnivesh breathed his last on Friday, veteran actor Shabana Azmi expressed sorrow over his demise. The 'Masoom' actor took to Twitter to condole the demise of the 80-year-old social activist. "Very saddened by the passing away of #Swami Agnivesh due to multi-organ failure," she...
 Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital. Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday. "He was suffering...

