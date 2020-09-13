Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to star in Tamil hitmaker Atlee's next?

Global  
 

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone could reunite for a fourth time, according to industry buzz, in a new film marking the Bollywood debut of Tamil bigwig filmmaker Atlee. The two stars are set to collaborate on a project titled "Sanki", a report in Filmfare states, adding that the film is slated to be an all-out commercial...
