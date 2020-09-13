Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to star in Tamil hitmaker Atlee's next?
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone could reunite for a fourth time, according to industry buzz, in a new film marking the Bollywood debut of Tamil bigwig filmmaker Atlee. The two stars are set to collaborate on a project titled "Sanki", a report in Filmfare states, adding that the film is slated to be an all-out commercial...
B-town stars were snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Girl next door Alia Bhatt was photographed by outside Dharma Office. Her face mask got everybody's attention. Alia was spotted wearing a funky face mask. Sporting a yellow cover with the face of a French bull dog, Alia Bhatt once again displayed her...
Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen wearing matching outfits. Both were wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans. They were also wearing black..
Inspired by true events, Class of '83 is the gritty story of a policeman failed by the system. Will Vijay Singh be able to fulfil his purpose or will the fire he ignites burn his own house down? Watch..
