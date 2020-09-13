Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to star in Tamil hitmaker Atlee's next?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport



Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen wearing matching outfits. Both were wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans. They were also wearing black.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54 Published on August 24, 2020 Making of Class of 83: How Bobby Deol and Shah Rukh Khan came together for Netflix's cop drama



Inspired by true events, Class of '83 is the gritty story of a policeman failed by the system. Will Vijay Singh be able to fulfil his purpose or will the fire he ignites burn his own house down? Watch.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:16 Published on August 19, 2020 Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes



On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes via social media. Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted wishes with a photograph of his son AbRam offering prayers. Actor Salman Khan.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:18 Published on August 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources SRK-Deepika to reunite for Atlee's next The wait for Shah Rukh Khan’s next big film venture may have been a long one, but now, fans are sure to be left spoilt for choice. The star is reportedly set...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





Tweets about this