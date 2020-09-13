Global  
 

Taylor Swift to Perform 'Betty' at ACM Awards 2020!

Taylor Swift is hitting the 2020 ACM Awards stage! The 30-year-old folklore singer-songwriter will return to the Academy of Country Music Awards stage for the first time in seven years with a world premiere performance of “betty,” featured on her latest studio album. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift The nine-time ACM [...]
 Taylor Swift is heading back to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years for the premiere performance of new material from her hit album Folklore.

