Taylor Swift marks first Country show performance in seven years

Mid-Day Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Taylor Swift on Wednesday returned to the performing stage of a country awards show after seven years with her appearance on the Academy of Country Music awards (ACM) where she performed Betty. Swift also uploaded a video of her performance on YouTube shortly after the show had its tape-delayed airing on the West...
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Returns To ACM Awards With 'Betty' Performance

Taylor Swift Returns To ACM Awards With 'Betty' Performance 04:02

 ET Canada has all of the highlights from the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, where Taylor Swift made headlines for her debut performance of "Betty". Plus, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood tie for Entertainer of the Year.

