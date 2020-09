Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Collection: It Isn't 'to Slim But to Support' Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Among those who criticize Kim's maternity collection is actress Jameela Jamil, who has been speaking out against Kardashians, saying, 'It would be cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger.' πŸ‘“ View full article