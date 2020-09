You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Justin And Hailey Bieber Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary It’s been two years since Justin and Hailey Bieber married, and the lovebirds, on Sunday, took to Instagram to share sweet snaps from their wedding...

OK! Magazine 3 hours ago



Justin & Hailey Bieber Step Out for Lunch on Second Wedding Anniversary! Justin and Hailey Bieber are enjoying two years of marriage! The 26-year-old singer and the 23-year-old model stepped out on their anniversary to pick up lunch...

Just Jared 14 hours ago



Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrate 2-year anniversary since NYC courthouse wedding Bieber and Baldwin secretly got married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse.

FOXNews.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this