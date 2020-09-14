Paul Rudd Just Made the Best Mask PSA Ever at Governor Cuomo's Request - Watch Now!
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Paul Rudd wants to make sure that everyone wears a mask and he just made the best PSA yet! The 51-year-old actor, who is a “certified young person,” chatted with New York’s Governor Cuomo recently and decided to make this video to encourage people to wear masks. “Yo, what up dudes, Paul Rudd here, actor [...]
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state's gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33% capacity as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the..
Celebrities Unite for Gov. Cuomo's 'Mask Up America' Campaign The initiative was launched this week by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. 'Mask Up America' is a series of public service announcements with..
