|
Justina Machado & Skai Jackson Tie for Top Score on 'DWTS' Season Premiere (Videos)
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The season premiere of Dancing With the Stars aired tonight and the top scores of the evening went to One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado and Disney Channel star Skai Jackson! The two actresses earned scores of 21 out of 30 points for their first dances on Monday (September 14), during the episode [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this