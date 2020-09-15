Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justina Machado & Skai Jackson Tie for Top Score on 'DWTS' Season Premiere (Videos)

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The season premiere of Dancing With the Stars aired tonight and the top scores of the evening went to One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado and Disney Channel star Skai Jackson! The two actresses earned scores of 21 out of 30 points for their first dances on Monday (September 14), during the episode [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley: Deshaun Watson is more likely to win MVP than Lamar Jackson [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Deshaun Watson is more likely to win MVP than Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson had a record breaking season and won NFL MVP, but Lamar will have to put on quite the show to top his 2019 season. Hear why Marcellus Wiley predicts that Houston Texans' QB Deshaun Watson..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:36Published

Tweets about this